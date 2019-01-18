Sheffield Steelers: More reshuffling likely if no win double over Milton Keynes  

Anything other than a winning weekend could be followed by more ins-and-outs at Sheffield Steelers.

Bottom-club Milton Keynes Kings are the only side with a worse record than Tom Barrasso’s ailing outfit.

If Steelers don’t win beat them away on Saturday night and at home on Sunday, then the shock tactic of chopping Justin Buzzeo, Matt Climie and the Germany-bound Stefan Della Rovere won’t be viewed as having been a successful strategy.

Steelers must usher in a belated New Year double-victory, or questions will again be asked. Barrasso has admitted that members of the playing and coaching section of the club have let each other down.

He has been in charge of 30 games now and while club owner Tony Smith once said it couldn’t be seen as his team (it was initially formed by Paul Thompson, who left at the end of September) it has certainly been strengthened during his time at the helm.

Robert Dowd returned from injury and he was joined by Jonas Westerling, Ben O’Connor, Anthony DeLuca, Eric Neiley, John Armstrong and, for a month, Jonas Fredriksson.

Since New Year’s Day Steelers have scored 14 goals and conceded a disastrous 26.

It led Barrasso to make his statement and firing the three players.

Now he has to see if it makes the desired effect.

Buzzeo is thought to have been the most indignant at the decision. And it will have also been a difficult moment for Neiley, who was a close friend and a team-mate of his at Atlanta in the East Coast.

Neiley is going through enough on a personal front. He rejoined Steelers from MKL and played only three games before he suffered a hamstring injury. Neiley remains the sixth top scorer at his old Buckinghamshire club, where he iced 25 games.

His ex Steeler team-mates Tim Wallace and Andreas Valdix are the top scorers there.

Sheffield will provide a debut weekend for new power forward Tom Zanoski, as they look for a first win in 2019 after five failed attempts.

But they will be without leg injury victim Josh McFadden, meaning they will only have four defencemen.

This means Barrasso may have to use a forward on the blue line.