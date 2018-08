Brandon Whistle has severe bruising to his foot - but an X-ray has revealed there is no fracture.

The young winger is on crutches and won't be on the ice much for the rest of Sheffield Steelers' training camp.

But the club was relieved to hear there was no break, after he suffered a puck injury against Swedish side Timra IK, last weekend.

Whistle will face a race against time to be fit for the opening match of the season, on September 1, at Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup.