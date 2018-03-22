Sheffield Steelers import happy with his form as Play Offs loom

Jonas Westerling admits he struggled in the first half of Sheffield Steelers' season, but believes he is firing on all cylinders now.

And the busy Swede hopes he will return to the club next year to carry on where he left off.

Westerling, who scored a career-first hat-trick at Nottingham Panthers in February, has not been a frequent scorer, but his energy and intensity is a big influence on the side.

Asked about a possible return, he said: "I really like this club and I really like this city.

"I had a hard time in the beginning - new club and new country - and I didn't find my game until November.

"From December I think I showed who I am, and played very well.

"I do my best every day, - I would love to come back here" said the 35-year-old centre.

"It takes a time to get in it, a new League and new players and a kind of different style to Sweden.

"But maybe it took a little bit of a long time for me. And that disappointed me a little bit.

"Now I am into it and as I said I do my best. Every practice, every game.

"We will see what they say about me after the season.

The forward said team-mate Andreas Jamtin - currently away on paternity leave - was a significant contributor to the club, particularly in terms of penalty killing and his battle-level.

He said the team was looking forward to his return as the regular season draws to a close and the Play Off quarter final looms.

Jonas Westerling wants to return