Sheffield Steelers coach commends his side for fighting spirit

Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson was upbeat despite a fresh injury and a third reverse in four friendly games, against Swedish opposition.

Sheffield dipped 4-1 tonight to SHL giants Timra.

They had five players out - and then lost Brandon Whistle to a puck on the foot injury.

He has gone to hospital for an x-ray.

Thompson said he was “overjoyed” the effort of his undermanned side against such quality teams as Timra and Leksands.

“I thought we battled and battled it was 1-1 game, they scored three power players - they are a good team and we are a tired group” he said.

“It was three lines against four lines, our boys really did show a lot of commitment.”

He said EIHL teams cannot compete with the numbers of skilled players Swedish teams have at their disposal.

“But I loved our fight” he said.