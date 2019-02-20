Sheffield Steelers' coach accepts his share of the blame after 6-1 home loss to Glasgow Clan.

Tom Barrasso accepted his share of the blame for tonight's big home defeat for Sheffield Steelers.

"I'd like to think we are better than that," he said, but added he accepted his share of the blame for not preparing the team well enough.

Steelers

The coach said the team had worked hard to form an identity by playing behind a patient defensive pattern but they had strayed away from that in the midweek Arena encounter.

Turning pucks over and poor application all over the ice was behind the 6-1 loss to Zack Fitzgerald's Clan, he said.

Barrasso said he would not be addressing his players tonight - but would watch the game again and then speak with them tomorrow.

