Steelers' coach Tom Barrasso was in unflappable mood this evening after his team surrendered a 3-1 lead to tie 4-4 with Guildford Flames.

Only a late Arena goal from Robert Dowd stopped Sheffield from having to Surrey a goal behind, when the second leg of the Challenge Cup quarter final is staged next week,

Barrasso said he liked the energy and fight he'd witnessed from his team and felt they were unlucky at times.

But he did suggest the defence needed to be tighter.