Sheffield Steelers' captain's log: the Continental Cup is over for this year - with a bronze medal on our chests

I won’t lie I have a beer in my hand and if you don’t mind me saying, I think my team mates and I deserve that – thanks to Tony Smith as well he paid for them.

I hope everyone back home is proud of the guys, I know I am.

We never gave up despite adversity and in the last 24 hours we have played two games against to very good sides.

I sit here exhausted. I look left and right and see a team just out for the count. They have given our club everything they have.

We came here and lost Liam before we made the airport, then we lost Dowdy after 10 minutes of the first game. The D, well what can you say. Those last two games just the 5 of them.

They played 6 periods in 22 hours. I tip my hat to them.

I don’t know if there 12 15, 16 or 17 Steelers fans dressed in orange who cheered us for three games solid.

They must be hoarse – thank you. God knows how much it cost you.

I hope you feel it was worth it. Seeing you opposite our bench gives us encouragement and we can’t thank you enough.

We have to stay here for another 4 hours until after the Gold medal game – the beer will help but so will be sat with a great group of guys who collectively committed to a great experience and Bronze medal.