Sheffield Steelers boss happy with his team after 4-1 win

Tom Barrasso welcomed two points against Manchester Storm this evening.

Barrasso said he felt his team were a little rusty early on but came through to observe the game plan, which included getting pucks deep behind their opponents' defence, controlling the pace of the game and pressuring Manchester Storm

"It was a good game for us" he said adding five on five he was happy with how his team competed.

Steelers won 4-1, with a "soft night" (comparatively easy) for new goalie Matt Climie, who was making his home debut.

Josh Pitt, Jonas Westerling, Stefan Della Rovere and Mark Matheson got on the scoresheet.

Attendance: 7,067