Sheffield Steelers’ boss delivers dire warning about away cup leg at Guildford Flames

Steelers' boss Tom Barrasso says his team will lose the Challenge Cup quarter final second leg on Wednesday if they allow the home team to dictate the game

Sheffield travel to Guildford Flames having drawn 4-4 in the home leg, when defensive lapses were punished. Barrasso said that could not happen again.

"Our defensive game has to be sound, they are a very good offensive team" he commented.

"We need to be sound in our own zone. We need to take away some of their transition offence.

"If we do a good job there, we can play with them. If we let then play the game that they want to play they will beat us. So we need to be very focused on our game plan."

The coach said Flames were very gifted in the offensive zone: They don't need a lot of chances to score.

"They didn't generate a lot of offence the other night (first leg) but they probably scored on 40 percent of their scoring chances, which is very high."

Barrasso said the club was "desperately" looking for a defenceman after the injury to Davey Phillips.

"We need a body back there, the schedule is going to be too difficult to go with five. We haven't had any luck finding a British player to meet our needs so we may need to go for an import player...which will affect the rest of our line-up.