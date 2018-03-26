Sheffield Steelers’ Ben O’Connor makes a point about scoring!

Have your say

Two defencemen outshone the forwards to claim the title as top-point scorers for Sheffield Steelers.

At the end of a 66-game League and Challenge Cup programme Ben O’Connor topped the pile with 20 goals and 45 assists.

Second was blue-line team-mate Mark Matheson, with nine goals and 48 assists.

Winger Mathieu Roy, with 26 goals and 29 assists was the top-producing forward for the club, who are now through to the Play Off quarter finals.

Levi Nelson was next down the list.

