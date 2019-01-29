Sheffield Steelers aware of the risk of being “exposed” by attack-minded Guildford Flames

Mark Matheson probably won't be at all surprised if there is to be more player-movement at Sheffield Steelers.

Results over the 2018-19 season have shown the team is not good enough to compete in the way the club and its supporters demand.

And Matheson recognises the urgent need to put things right, even if jobs continue to be on the line.

Steelers, recently, had come to terms with American Sam Povorozniouk, but the deal with his German DEL 2 club EC Kassel Huskies fell through, The Star understands.

But Sheffield backroom staff continue to be on the alert for players that are becoming available.

Asked about the prospect of further changes, Matheson said: "I know it's a proud organisation (Steelers) and if you are not getting the job done...It's not my decision, but, I think you can understand it.

Mark Matheson joins celebrating Steelers at Manchester before the overtime loss

"That is something you can't really control, as a player...so try not to worry about it too much and affect your game. And right this ship as quick as we can."

Sheffield travel to Guildford Flames on Wednesday night, a team that they have beaten just once out of six meetings.

"They are an offensive team, they always are looking to go on the offence, and if you don't defend well with five men, they will expose you” said Matheson.

"That's what they have done in the past.

"We have played some tight games but we have had some breakdowns because we've not committed to five men defence" said Matheson.

Steelers have lost eight of their last 11 away games and three out of their last four home matches.

On three occasions against Flames this season, they have conceded five goals. But the team will be driven to look for a win, says Matheson.