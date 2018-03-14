Sheffield Steelers await news on Daddy Jamtin's return

Steelers will again be without centreman Andreas Jamtin tonight as they take on champions-elect Cardiff Devils in Wales.



The Swede flew home before last weekend's wins over Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils to be with his wife, who is due to give birth.

""We knew about this when we signed him, it is something that isn't ideal but it's come up, we've known about it.

"With his wife vbeing over in Sweden it makes it a little bit awkward.

"But the guys battled hard while he was away.

"And we wish him and his wife all the best."

Andreas Jamtin on daddy duties

*Goaltender Ervins Mustukovs plays his 200th game for Steelers tonight. he has a 91.42 save per centage ration with the club.

He is just one shut out (23 total) behind legendary Steeler goalie Jody Lehman.