Sheffield Steelers at full import strength for Nottingham Panthers match

Sheffield Steelers will have Miika Franssila back to strengthen their defence this weekend.

The 24-year-old Finn was missing from the side that shipped in six goals at Cardiff Devils, last Wednesday.

Unusually, Steelers' twitter feed drew attention to the fact that the Dowd-Valdix-Nelson line was on the ice for

three of the first four Welsh goals.

But all skaters will be expected to protect their own end better this weekend, when they host Nottingham Panthers

on Saturday and then travel down to Wales again on Sunday.

Franssila's defensive powers are enhanced by the fact he has chipped in 10 points in 28 games since joining the

club.

And he and the club will want to repay the fans, who have been turning up in numbers this season.

This morning, the Arena said it has sold more than 8,000 tickets for the Panthers match.

The fans, it could be argued, deserve more consistency than their team has provided.

While Sheffield have won four of their last six games at home, the two they lost were against teams above then,

Cardiff and Manchester Storm.

While away from home, travelling fans have had much to stomach - in their last 11 journeys Steelers have beaten

beaten seven times.