Sheffield Steelers’ astonishing fightback to win at Glasgow Clan

Steelers came back from the dead at Glasgow - they were 4-0 down at the half way point but clawed back and won 5-4 in overtime.

The performance showed everything that is good and bad about the team.

They were porous defensively - but then had the character to blast their way back, d-man Mark Matheson scoring at 62nd minute winner that puts Sheffield just under the top four.

Steelers had arrived in Glasgow with the bonus that two important opponents suspended from the line-up: ex Steeler Zack Fitzgerald and top-scorer Brendan Connolly after a rumpus against Milton Keynes Lightníng.

Glasgow posed early problems, with Matt Climie facing some strong shooting, and they took the lead at 9;07 through Matt Beca. That triggered a series of assaults from the visitors, Robert Dowd and Ben O'Connor pressuring the home goal. But Beca is a seasoned points-sniper and he rattled up his second of the evening at 17;24.

Goalie Matt Climie broke a skate as he tried to save Matt Stanisz's breakaway at 21;58 and conceded a third, to put Clan in a seemingly comfortable position. Then Gerard Hanson made it 4-0 at 25;57.

Matt Climie seeks inspiration in the first period of the Glasgow Clan v Sheffield Steelers at Braehead Aren. Picture: Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

But then Ben O'Connor reversed the tide with a slapshot, self-belief returned and Josh Pitt maneuvered himself into space before blasting a cracking goal to half the deficit.

Clan needed to steady the ship: but instead, they failed to close down Stefan Della Rovere who brought Steelers a goal shy at 3-4.

Sheffield bombarded Clan with Dowd and Jonathan Phillips going close.

Eventually, O'Connor again rattled in from distance - 4-4 with 51 seconds remaining. The importance of his return to the team had been underlined once again.

Ryan Martinelli imposes himself at Glasgow Picture: Al Goold (www.algooldphoto.com)

Pitt hit the bar in overtime before Matheson won it.

A simply astonishing turnaround had been made, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fife Flyers.