Sheffield Steelers are unrivalled when it comes to fitness, says Robert Dowd

Sheffield Steelers have the best conditioned team in the Elite League, claims winger Robert Dowd.

The side may have had their injury problems this season - they will be without Davey Phillips and Eric Neiley for tomorrow night's Challenge Cup quarter final first leg against Guildford Flames.

But the rest of the squad is in unparalleled shape, says the GB forward.

“It looks like we will still be without Davey and Eric but those who will be playing will be giving it their all" he commented. “I believe we are the fittest team in the league, as you can see with our third period performances.

“We are strong and play for the whole 60 minutes. That will, of course, be needed against Flames.”

Dowd recently clocked up his 500th point in the EIHL.

“I only realised I was closing in on 500 points a few days before the recent Belfast games, sometimes when you approach these milestones it plays on your mind and it takes a while. So, to get it out of the way over the Belfast series and Dundee was nice.

“Whilst it’s nice to become only the eighth player in the league's history to reach this number, it doesn’t really sink in or mean too much and probably won’t until it’s all over in years to come.

“Right now it’s all about winning as a team, and being consistent.

“We’ve shown that we have great character and resilience in the way we have fought and battled in recent games. There is a good feeling inside the room and within the team” said Dowd.

“Wednesday’s Cup quarter final against Guildford is a chance to deliver success this year.

"The Cup hasn’t always been good to us and this is a chance to progress to a semi final. Inside the room we are confident that we can beat Guildford, sure they are offensively dangerous but if we play like we did against Belfast we are confident."