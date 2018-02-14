Sheffield Steelers 7 Edinburgh Capitals 2

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay extended his knowledge of the city’s other sporting attractions with a trip to Steelers.

He witnessed a routine home win over the bottom-placed team at Sheffield Arena.

But how the Owls’ boss would settle for a routine 7-2 win this weekend!

Edinburgh Capitals’ dangerman Mike Cazzola was out of the line-up with illness, and there were three other scratches leaving five defencemen and eight forwards available for the visitors.

Most of the home fans expected a Valentine Day massacre - and to a degree, they got it, but they had to wait.

Coach Paul Thompson had asked from more offence from his Arena players, especially against a modest 13 skaters. But Steelers were shut out by a hard-working visitors in the opening 20 minutes.

Sheffield wasted some shooting opportunities but when goalie Tyler Beskorowany was called on, especially from shots from d-men Joonas Ronnberg and Ben O’Connor and centre Tim Wallace, he looked quick and focused.

Russian winger Igor Valeyev put Caps’ first meaningful shot on the home goal after 10 minutes. But, other than a injury to Eric Neiley’s left cheek, the early stages had the feel of a training session. It was quick stuff though and you wondered how long the Scots could contain their hosts.

Steelers surged forward, wave after wave, and the dam broke when Davey Phillips streaked down the wing, setting up Mathieu Roy for 1-0 at 25;07.

Tim Wallace then stick-handled gracefully through the middle allowing Levi Nelson the chance to make it 2-0 two minutes later.

Scott Neil tried to steady the ship with a time-out with every Sheffield attack looking like it would source a goal.

Neiley was next on the scoresheet for Steelers at 36;04 but Zack Fitzgerald’s pass was intercepted on the middle line and Dylan Anderson brought one back with a smart one-on-one finish. That was Caps’ eighth shot of the game - compared to Steelers’ 38.

While Roy scored his second of the night at 58;14, the Scots continued to play with pride, Ainars Podzins responding with a second away goal with 73 seconds remaining.

But that was not the end of it, with a late avalanche of goals, within 56 seconds. O’Connor and Davey Phillips added late markers before the best part of the evening - young Kieran Brown scoring with a second left.