Sheffield Steelers 6-4 Manchester Storm (final score)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers had to recover from an awkward start to the game tonight before beating Manchester Storm.

Storm, who had started the next second from bottom of the Elite League, were on the penalty kill when they took an eighth minute lead - Ciaran Long scoring from Mike Hammond after a counter-attack up the ice.

Steelers

Sheffield, with Brandon Whistle joining injured Justin Buzzeo, Eric Neiley and Davey Phillips out of the side, fought back immediately and equalised when Jonas Westerling's bullet shot on the same power play was deflected into the net by Mark Matheson.

Jackson Whistle then gave up a rebound which was backhanded neatly away for Long's second of the evening, at 9;55.

But a second powerplay goal saw Sheffield all square, Josh McFadden's pass being leathered goalwards by Aaron Johnson for 2-2.

Ryan Finnerty, Storm coach, unleashed his unhappiness about officiating at the first break.

Sheffield dominated the puck and while Mike Hammond missed a decent chance for Storm, Steelers deserved the lead, Robert Dowd scoring from close range, dead on the 30th minute.

Ryan Martinelli was back in the dressing room two minutes before the end of the second period - possibly a new injury victim.

Four goals in four minutes energised both sets of fans in the third session.

Evan McGrath rifled in from the right flank, but Rob Linsmayer replied.

Anthony DeLuca scored a solo effort, but when Linsmayer grabbed his second of the evening, Storm were just one behind at 5-4.

But Jonas Westerling fired into the empty net with 53 seconds remaining to ensure both points were staying at the House of Steel.