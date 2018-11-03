Sheffield Steelers 4-0 Dundee Stars (final score)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers are celebrating a third consecutive win of the season for the first time tonight - and achieved a shut-out into the bargain too.

They went 2-0 up in the first period against Dundee Stars, and controlled most of the play with speed and impressive passing.

And their defensive play was up to scratch too.

They easily killed a penalty and then sprung into life, with Justin Buzzeo scoring from Stefan Della Rovere at 8:10 - decent reward for a period of play where Evan McGrath had led the two wingers with aplomb.

It was Buzzeo's third strike in five games.

The forward could have added another straight away.

For once, perhaps, there was a comfortable feeling inside the Arena.

Even when Steelers took another penalty, it worked in their favour.

Jonas Westerling found himself haring alone, short-handed, at the Stars goal, sticking the puck under Pontus Sjogren's pads for 2-0.

Coach Tom Barrasso had asked for more speed - and he was getting it in spades.

And his side had outshot Stars 14-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

Dundee picked it up a little in the second period.

But the home side was forechecking hard all over the ice - a little too hard for Stars' d-man Petr Chaloupka, who complained about some of the challenges being dished out.

Steelers' powerplay twice huffed and puffed, but it was a blank middle session.

Robert Dowd continued his personal quest for a goal, and looked to the rafters as a couple of chances were denied.

Finally, Steelers got the goal they deserved, Josh Pitt motoring across the top of the circles and firing home for 3-0.

Then Jonathan Phillips tapped in a fourth at 55;20, to deflate the Scots further.