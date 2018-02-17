Sheffield Steelers 3-2 Guildford Flames (final score)

Have your say

Steelers' nip-and-tuck win over Guildford Flames kept their decent home run going, tonight.

Paul Thompson's team have now won 10 out of their last 11 games in their home city.

But they are still a modest fifth in the division.

This evening at the Arena they could afford to leave Zack Fitzgerald out, as Colton Fretter returned from injury, against Flames.

Sheffield went ahead when Andreas Jamtin flashed in a goal which had goaltender Brian Stewart shaking his head with frustration at 16:22.

Levi Nelson was then hit mid-ice by Mikael Lidhammar, felt the challenge had been high, and responded with a slash.

Colton Fretter in action tonight. Pic: Hayley Roberts

He had been sat out 45 seconds in the Penalty Box when Flames scored; Ian Watters finishing off a move from John Dunbar and Jesse Craige.

It was a fair score after a period of endeavour which had seen Brett Ferguson create danger in Steelers' zone.

But Ben O'Connor had twice gone close with point shots.

The middle period was just 32 seconds old when Flames took the lead, Dunbar giving the travelling fans something to cheer about, Kruise Reddick driving the net hard in the run up to the strike.

Jamtin squeezed a puck wide of the right upright as Steelers peppered shots on Stewart's net.

And Jonathan Philiips looked in pain after, typically, getting his body in the way of a shot.

But Sheffield made it 2-2 when Nelson scored from Fretter and Joonas Ronnberg at 32:43.

Guildford continued to show a lot of energy and were chasing the win in the third period.

But Watters and Ferguson missed good chances for them.#

Sheffield looked in trouble when Miika Franssila lost the puck in Steelers' zone - but the team salvaged the situation and swept up the ice, Eric Neiley scoring the winner from Jonas Westerling at 52:22.