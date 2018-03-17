Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Nottingham Panthers (final score)

Sheffield Steelers hopes of moving towards the Play Offs on a wave of consistent form faced a shattering blow tonight.

Paul Thompson's men were 0-3 down to seventh-placed Nottingham Panthers after two periods and their big import guns silenced.

Eric Lindhagen had put the visitors ahead on six minutes and won the period, despite being outshot 21-11.

In a closer middle period Panthers scored two more from Mike Vaskivuo and Evan - two in under three minutes.

Steelers needed some inspiration and got it from Andreas Valdix, scoring his first goal in 10 matches, assisted by

Ben O'Connor and Robert Dowd, who was playing his 500th game for Sheffield.

In a game slightly over-shadowed by the fact Cardiff Devils had won the League 24 hours earlier, Steelers cut the Panthers goal margin back to 2-3 when Dowd scored from Levi Nelson and Scott Aarssen with five minutes of regular time left.

It was an exciting finish for the 8,263Arena fans - but ultimately a disappointing one.

The side has lost their last two at a time they need to find a winning rythm.

And Nottingham had avenged their defeat by the same score at the NIC seven days earlier.

Levi Nelson v Nottingham tonight

*Dowd's achievement is a formidable one.

Only Jeff Legue, Rod Sarich, Mark Thomas, Ron Shudra, Jason Hewitt and Jonathan Phillips have represented Steelers more.

*Steelers travel to back-to-back champions Cardiff tomorrow.

Colton Fretter v Nottingham Panthers