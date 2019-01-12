Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Dundee Stars (latest)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' plans to reverse a losing streak, got off to a difficult start tonight against Dundee Stars.

Steelers, who had lost six out of the last ten matches, including their last three, were 0-2 down in the first six minutes, as their defensive coverage again gave coach Tom Barrasso cause for concern.

Anthony DeLuca tangles with a Dundee rival

With Mark Matheson in the penalty box for hooking a breakaway opponent, Fabrizio Ricci scored on the power play.

And when Josh McFadden slipped to the ice on the left flank, space opened up for Drydn Dow to score a memorable individual effort.

Third from bottom Stars' transition was a worry - and their forecheck was impressive on Arena ice.

And Steelers were fortunate Brandon Whistle's careless cross-ice pass wasn't punished more by Lukas Lundvald.

Jordan Owens close up

Sheffield's offence looked promising when John Armstrong got going with his long stride.

And they pulled one back when Jonas Westerling - who seconds earlier had been hit on the foot by a Ben O'Connor shot - set up Mark Matheson to score.

But Stars restored their two-goal advantage when Ricci struck home his second of the night.

Sheffield sustained 20 minutes of almost complete pressure in the middle period, although they lost Evan McGrath for a while with a facial injury.

Steelers v Stars

And Dowd's giveaway afforded a chance to Francois Bouchard, whose shot was glove-saved by Jackson Whistle.

Finally, Steelers got a reward for their non-stop attacking, Dowd making up for his error with a shot from between the circles.