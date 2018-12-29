Sheffield Steelers 2-2 Manchester Storm (latest)

Sheffield Steelers had to recover from an awkward start to the game tonight against Manchester Storm.

Storm, who had started the next second from bottom of the Elite League, were on the penalty kill when they took an eighth minute lead - Ciaran Long scoring from Mike Hammond after a burst up the ice.

Sheffield, with Brandon Whistle joining injured Justin Buzzeo, Eric Neiley and Davey Phillips out of the side, fought back immediately and equalised when Jonas Westerling's bullet shot on the same power play was deflected into the net by Mark Matheson.

Jackson Whistle then gave up a rebound which was backhanded neatly away for Long's second of the evening, at 9;55.

But a second powerplay goal saw Sheffield all square, Josh McFadden's pass being leathered goalwards by Aaron Johnson.