Sheffield Steelers 2-1 Belfast Giants (latest)

Have your say

For the second time in a week, Sheffield Steelers had a forward ejected from an Arena game.

Tanner Eberle was kicked out after a heavy hit on Belfast Giants' Jim Vandermeer, five plus game for elbows.

It follows Jordan Owens being ejected for a hit to the head against Coventry Blaze.

Sheffield had to re-organise after the seventh minute incident in a game which was fast, furious and evenly matched.

Kyle Baun and Chris Higgins both had chances for Giants, while Josh Pitt hit the post and Ben O'Connor struck the bar.

Giants took advantage of some Steelers uncertainty in the neutral zone, to take the lead Darcy Murphy scoring from Dustin Johner at14:23.

Tanner Eberle getting hit high v Belfast Giants

But Sheffield were playing intense hockey and they deserved the equaliser, John Armstrong shooting under Tyler Beskorowany's right leg for 1-1 at 17:00.

Giants were put on the back-foot by two of their former players in the second period.

D-man Ryan Martinelli scooped in the puck for 2-1 for Steelers, after Josh McFadden had opened up the left flank.

The Canadian made sure his celebration was aimed at the travelling support.

Steelers v Giants tonight - picture by Hayley Roberts

Then Jackson Whistle defied his former club by stopping a breakaway effort from Kyle Baun.

After carving out the lead, Robert Dowd could have extended it, but his shot went wide of the far post.