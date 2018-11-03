Sheffield Steelers 2-0 Dundee Stars (first period)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers seemed well on their way towards their first, third-consecutive win of the season, this evening.

They went 2-0 up in the first period against Dundee Stars, and controlled most of the play with speed and impressive passing.

And their defensive play was up to scratch too.

They easily killed a penalty and then sprung into life, with Justin Buzzeo scoring from Stefan Della Rovere at 8:10 - decent reward for a period of play where Evan McGrath had led the two wingers with aplomb.

It was Buzzeo's third strike in five games.

The forward could have added another straight away.

For once, perhaps, there was a comfortable feeling inside the Arena.

Even when Steelers took another penalty, it worked in their favour.

Jonas Westerling found himself haring alone, short-handed, at the Stars goal, sticking the puck under Pontus Sjogren's pads for 2-0.

Coach Tom Barrasso had asked for more speed - and he was getting it in spades.