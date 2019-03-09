Sheffield Steelers 1-1 Fife Flyers (latest)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers were chasing their third consecutive home win tonight, as they took on Fife Flyers.

Steelers, desperate for points against play off qualification rivals who started the night a point and a place ahead of Sheffield, had Jordan Owens back from two match suspension.

Jonas Westerling on the boards against Fife. Pic by Hayley Roberts

And they were good value for a first period 1-0 lead.

The goal came from Robert Dowd, tipping in a Tom Zanoski's shot after sustained pressure on in the Scots' zone, at 10;26.

Eric Neiley could have had another, but his shot ringed off the near post.

Before that, Brett Bulmer had posed a threat, as did Danick Gauthier.

Ryan Martinelli unhappy with a Fife rival

But Sheffield were the better skating side, Anthony DeLuca struck the pipework and looked a menace and the home side deserved to go into the first break with their goal advantage.

The officials had to consult the video review screen after a raid on the Flyers' goal at the start of the second period; the puck hadn't crossed the line.

And Shane Owen in the away goal ensured it stayed a one-goal game when he glove saved from Jonas Westerling.

Tempers boiled over when Davey Phillips ploughed Bulmer into the end boards at 35;27.

Gauthier picked up a roughing penalty but Phillips was hit by a 2+10 for checking from behind.

On the resulting Fife powerplay, Carlo Finnuci scored a brilliant equaliser at 36;39: he picked the puck up on the right flank, skated across the slot, past Ryan Martinelli and then shot low into the net, past defending Josh Pitt and goalie Jackson Whistle.

More to follow...