Sheffield Steelers 1-0 Guildford Flames (latest)

Sheffield's special teams led the way in a winning first period tonight against Guildford.

Steelers, who had Tom Zansoki returning from injury, were determined to get at the opposition early but that translated to three penalty kills in the opening six minutes.

But as in the corresponding fixture last Wednesday in Surrey, they kept a clean sheet and were unlucky not to forge ahead when Tanner Eberle hit the bar.

Their special team success was mirrored on their first power play, Jonas Westerling making it 1-0 from John Armstrong and Mark Matheson, at 15:23.

It was his first goal in 10 games, struck high into the net, and was rich reward for his industriousness.