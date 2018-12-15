Sheffield Steelers 0-1 Coventry Blaze (latest)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers were trailing at home to Coventry Blaze this evening.

Matt Climie kept his place in goal after Wednesday's 4-4 home tie with Guildford Flames.

And he was kept busy - and was occasionally flustered - in the early period, against Blaze.

Tim Crowder and Thom Flodqvist both cannoned shots in his direction and in one comic cameo Climie was twice caught out of his net, with Blaze forwards hovering nearby.

But Sheffield held on and Justin Buzzeo and Robert Dowd were creative while Ryan Martinelli wasted a glorious opportunity.

The best chance fell to Josh McFadden, his shot sliding under goalie Miroslav Kopriva, but not reaching the line.

Matt Climie claims the puck. Pic Dean Woolley

Blaze started the better of the two teams in the middle session; Alex Nikiforuk had a clear skate at goal and then Luke Ferrara shot wide on a breakaway.

Steelers killed a penalty but went behind straight away, Chris Joyaux netting at 28;31.

Crowder should have had another at a time when Blaze were playing a great road game while Sheffield were displaying some pretty desperate hockey.

Buzzeo skated into Stefa Della Rovere, giving his team-mate a head wound - in a period best forgotten.

(Continuing)