Sheffield Steeler Tim confident of revenge against Milton Keynes Lightning

Tim Wallace says his Sheffield Steelers team must seize the opportunity to put matters straight against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday.

The southerners banged seven past Steelers at their Buckinghamshire rink a week ago.

Wallace who scored in the EIHL win at Dundee Stars on Wednesday said it was very important to get their own back on the League newcomers.

"They came to play and they put it to us so we will remember what happened and will be ready to play against Milton Keynes" he said.

The forward believes the team can end its sometimes inconsistent form and mount a challenge on the League title.

"If we play our game and everybody comes to play every night I think we can easily beat any team in the league" he said.

"We have got to put some wins together here and make a run and I think we have got the guys here to do it."

Some observers have been pessimistic about the chances.

But Wallace said critics "can say what they want, we are a good group inside the locker room and we know what it takes to win and we are just going to take it one day at a time."

The American import said coach Paul Thompson had been "doing a great job, I think he has been leading the team in the right way.

"If we just believe in ourselves and don't listen to the naysayers I think we will be alright."

Editor's note:

Every weekend is important for Sheffield Steelers - but this one seems especially so.

Paul Thompson's men have a 7pm appointment at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday, as they try to improve on their Erhardt Conference status.

So far, Steelers have won just one of their seven Conference games against Nottingham, Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants.

So improvement is clearly needed there.

On Sunday, they host Milton Keynes Lightning, the team that outskated them last Saturday, winning 7-2.

Steelers strugged with MK at iceSheffield in September, too, but despite being outshot, Sheffield won courtesy of a goal 18 seconds from the end.

Thompson's men don't need them as a bogey team - so they will want to put in a good home performance, as well as take maximum points.

