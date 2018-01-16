Sheffield Steeler surprised by international honour

Sheffield Steeler Mark Matheson said he'd never expected to land the "defenceman of the tournament" award after the Continental Cup Finals.

"I guess in time there are achievements like this that you will look back on with pride though my main aim was for team success" he said.

"I’m certainly appreciative, especially taking into account that it was the four coaches who selected the winners.”

Matheson won the award after Steelers ended up bronze medalists in the competition.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “Mark was a horse for us all last weekend in Belarus.

"He and Ben O'Connor logged over 28 minutes a game three nights running.

“Winning a player of the tournament award is an amazing and well deserved award, all the coaches voted for him. There were some very, very good defencemen there and he was the best.

"We all loved seeing him win collect the award, he had us all in stitches with his antics.

"All the players on the other two sides were laughing but they too recognised what a tournament he had.”

ed the Steelers jointly in goals with Mathieu Roy and was fifth in overall points of all players from the four teams.

Matheson received his award from IIHF Tournament Chairman Igor Nemecek.