Sheffield star of The Voice Lucy Milburn set for Sheffield Steelers performance

A Sheffield singing star who wowed judges on TV's The Voice is set to perform in front of 8,000 Sheffield Steelers fans this weekend.

Lucy, 20, stunned judges on the hit ITV singing show, causing all four judges to turn around.

Now the Steelers supporting star will be back on home soil when she sings the National Anthem at the Fly DSA Arena this Saturday night ahead of the ice hokcey side's game against Nottingham Panthers.

Club spokesman Dave Simms said: "Lucy is a big Steelers fan and attends the majority of our games.

"We saw Lucy on The Voice and invited her to a game, it was then we found out she was already a fan.

“Last week she came down and met the guys and had some photos taken."

“We asked her to sing the anthem and she accepted – we can’t wait to here her live on Saturday against Nottingham with 8,000 in the building."

“Kyle Tomlinson regularly sings the anthem for us and he will be back on Sunday against Manchester.

"Kyle was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent and now we have a top artist on The Voice – we breed them well in Steeler-land!”

Lucy performed Amber Riley's Colorblind with will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and Sir Tom Jones all turning their chairs for her.

The singer is already a keen Sheffield Steelers fan.

After a difficult decision, in the end, Lucy chose Sir Tom as her mentor on the series.