Sheffield overwhelm the Scots: Dundee Stars 1-6 Steelers

Sheffield Steelers overcame the disappointment of Saturday night's home defeat to Guildford Flames with an emphatic road 6-1 win at Dundee Stars.

An away victory was just what the doctor ordered - not least the fact Steelers had lost their last six away matches. In fact, this was only their second league win on the road all season.

Steelers' first line needed just 31 seconds to take the initiative, Josh Pitt seizing on an opportunity to fire past Pontus Sjögren, the veteran Swedish goaltender.

Matt Climie making his first start as a Steeler netminder, won't relish the fifth minute of his debut, he was beaten by a defenceman, Shawn Boutin with a top shelf drive for 1-1. But otherwise, Climie had a great first outing.

Tom Barrasso’s boys began to underline their authority in the 11th minute, when Jordan Owens scored his first point in five games. That personal positivity ended when the winger was given his marching orders for a 2+10 for boarding at 15:48.

Steelers survived that manpower dip, and did even better when Ben O'Connor was sent to the box,

Tom Barrasso

Jonathan Phillips showing his skills with a short-handed goal, his fifth point in six outings, assisted by Jonas Westerling at 19;25.

Steelers didn't sit back, either. They went for another and got one, on the powerplay at 28;17, Tanner Eberle making it 4-1.

This was the sort of supremacy Steelers never got to show on their home ice, 24 hours earlier. Meanwhile, at the other end, Climie, the 35-year-old ex Dallas Stars custodian, showed he'd got plenty left in the tank with a breath-taking save from close range.

Steelers didn't need to go showboating in the third period, chances did come their way. And O'Connor netted on the power play for 5-1, unassisted and after motoring around ex team mate Matt Marquardt at 51;12.

Dundee collapsed, and d-man Ryan Martinelli scored only his second of the season with five minutes left.

Steelers will hope to continue their form north of the border next weekend, in back to back away missions at Glasgow Clan and Fife Flyers.