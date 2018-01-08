Sheffield boxing: More honours lined up for Liam Cameron?

Have your say

Liam Cameron may get the opportunity to add the British title to his Commonwealth belt.

The Sheffield middleweight was due to defend his crown on February 2 at Ponds Forge, against Elliott Matthews.

But the British Boxing Board of Control has ordered Cameron to fight Mark Heffron for a final eliminator for the Lonsdale belt.

Tommy Langford outpointed Sheffield’s Sam Sheedy for that title in November 2016 and will first contest the belt with Jack Arnfield.

Then the winner will have to take on Cameron or Heffron, according to the Board, who say purse bids must take place by the end of April.

As for Matthews v Cameron, that will likely be postponed until a date and new venue can be fixed.

It is a confusing picture, but which ever way it pans out, Cameron’s stock should rise in 2018.

The Manor Park boxer said: “I’d fight Heffron, no problem, there. But I will wait and see what Dennis comes up with.”

Cameron has always stated he’d like to tangle with Langford in the professional game again, pointing out he stopped him in the amateurs.

A scrap with Heffron would be an interesting prospect for fight fans.

TV pundit John Evans said on Boxnation recently that Heffron was “ready to explode in 2018.

“He said he can do that wegith - if hje can I have got no idea who can stop him. He is a massive puncher.”

Meanwhile Sheffield’s Sam O’maison is closing in on a shot at a vacant title.

The super lightweight posted on social media: “Looks like the English Title fight could be on the Kell Brook show at Sheffield Arena in March or on the Lee Selby vs Josh Warrington show in Leeds in May.

“Ryan Rhodes is still in negotiations.”

