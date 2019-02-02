Sheffield 3-2 Guildford Flames: a good start to important month for Steelers

Sheffield are turning the tide against bogey team Guildford Flames.

Steelers beat them 3-2 tonight at the Arena, their third consecutive win over a team that had handled them much more easily in the previous five meetings, so far this term.

With Cardiff Devils beaten tonight at Manchester Storm, the evening's results will send coach Tom Barrasso's team to south Wales tomorrow in good heart.

Steelers, who had Tom Zansoki returning from injury, were determined to get at the opposition early tonight but that translated to three penalties against them in the opening six minutes.

But as in the corresponding fixture last Wednesday in Surrey, they kept a clean sheet on the PK and were unlucky not to forge ahead when Tanner Eberle hit the bar.

Their special team success was mirrored on their first power play, Jonas Westerling making it 1-0 from John Armstrong and Mark Matheson, at 15:23.

It was his first goal in 10 games, struck high into the net, and was rich reward for his industriousness.

Guildford served notice of intent by striking the pipework, at the start of the second period.

But hot-form scorer Anthony DeLuce potted Steelers second at 22:35 to take the heat off.

Tanner Eberle on the boards

Sheffield's penalty kill couldn't keep their good record going, and Guildford got a toe-hold into the game.

At 30:40, Calle Ackered scored from Jesse Craige and Ian Watters, with a bullet from the blue line.

But the two-goal gap was restored by Evan McGrath five minutes later.

This was an extraordinary period, however, and the goals hadn't stopped.

Flames' Ackered repeated the feat of scoring on the PP to make the game 3-2.

Some high octane personal battles bubbled over with penalties being distributed to both sides; Ryan Martinelli and Corbin Baldwin took roughing calls at 49:21.

But a disciplined last few minutes ensured the points stayed in South Yorkshire.