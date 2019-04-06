Saturday night ice hockey: Sheffield Steelers coach proud of his side after Cardiff Devils play off cliff hanger

Coach Tom Barrasso told his Sheffield Steelers troops to be proud of their 5-4 win over Cardiff Devils tonight.

Sheffield let a 5-1 lead slip to win the Saturday night game 5-4 - and will come under a barrage of attacks in the second leg of the play off quarter final in Wales tomorrow.

Arena farewell to Tom Barrasso

The coach, leading his troops into battle for the last time at Sheffield Arena before he goes off to an uncertain future, said he was happy to have won the game.

But he said he had to try hard not to let officiating of the game upset him - he claimed several "very dangerous plays were missed" adding that was a "player safety issue."

Barrasso said his team "- did a lot of things out of character blocking shots and playing a physical and defence-minded game.

Tomorrow, more tomorrow more hits to be finished - and the same offensive skills had to be on show, he said.

Attendance: 6296.