Saturday: Belfast Giants 2-3 Sheffield Steelers (latest)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers stormed into a dominating position on the scoreboard at Belfast Giants in the first 20 minutes tonight.

John Armstrong put Tom Barrasso's men ahead after a move featuring Mark Matheson and Robert Dowd.

And 84 seconds later Anthony DeLuca rattled in his fifth goal in three games to make it 2-0 at the SSE Arena, for Steelers.

Backstopped by Jackson Whistle, Sheffield saw the rest of the opening period out without conceding.

Giants, who were outshot 10-14 in the first period, stepped up the pressure.

And they halved the margin when Blair Riley scored from Jim Vandermeer at 29:52.

Then, with Jordan Owens serving a slashing minor, Belfast equalised through Kyle Baun at 33:07.

Owens responded 40- seconds later though by finishing off a Josh Pitt-Justin Buzzeo for Sheffield to take the lead again.