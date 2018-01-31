Revealed: 500 Sheffield Steelers fans vote for their best player of all time

Have your say

Ken Priestlay is the best Sheffield Steelers’ player of all time.

That’s the result of a poll conducted on twitter.

The Star posed the question after comparing modern day centre Andreas Jamtin with legend Rick Brebant.

Brebant came fourth in the list, with 6% of a vote involving 517 participants.

Priestlay, 50, was the former Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins forward, whose goal power propelled Steelers to championships in the 1990s.

His explosive shooting is clearly remembered fondly by a generation of Steeler addicts.

Ken Priestlay, left, with Rob Wilson and Nicky Chinn in the 90s

in second place was ‘Rocket’ Ron Shudra, (29%)the most popular player in the history of the club.

His son Cole has now taken his place in the line-up.

Third place went to winger Mathieu Roy (22%) whose determination around the crease sets him apart.

The just-for-fun poll attracted additional suggestions about Steelers’ best ever player.

Rocket Ron Shudra

Ex Steelers Mark Thomas and Jason Hewitt both suggested bubbly forward Jeff Legue fitted the bill.

And there were calls for Scott Allison, Jason Lafreniere, Paul Beraldo, Tim Cranston and goalie Jody Lehman to be in the twitter ‘hall of fame.’

Mathieu Roy celebrates