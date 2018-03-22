Retro: Is this the scariest ever Steeler?

Have your say

Does any ice hockey supporter remember Mike Ware, arguably the most agressive Steeler ever to wear a Sheffield shirt?

Today the 6ft 5ins Canadian turns a mature 51 years old.

Former Cardiff Devils defenceman Ware had one eventful season with the Sheffield Arena club, in 1997-98, and also got married in the city, at that time.

At the peak of his career, he played in the NHL with Edmonton Oilers.

In the UK, fans will remember his fighting and intimidation skills on the ice.

Notably battles with Sheffield's Dennis Vial and Tim Cranston, when he was with Devils.

His face was often so battered and bruised it looked straight out of a Halloween movie (er, with respect, Mike, in case you are reading this.)

Warrior Ware retired after the 2003-04 campaign.