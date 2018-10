Tom Barrasso congratulated his players for "sticking to the programme" tonight.

Sheffield Steelers kept plugging away at Notitngham Panthers, finally equalising at 56 minutes before winning 2-1 in overtime.

Tom Barrasso, training picture

Here is what he had to say at Sheffield Arena, after the game.

Barrasso also confirmed that Chris Lawrence had been released by the club, for the second time in his up and down career with Sheffield.