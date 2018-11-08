Patient Tom Barrasso says his Sheffield Steelers team 'have miles to go' - but they are getting there

Sheffield Steelers' coach Tom Barrasso is not in a rush to make his last offensive signing.

Improved team form has lessened the urgency involved - there will be no panic signing as Steelers head towards weekend meetings with Guildford Flames and Dundee Stars.

Sheffield Arena

"Really, there is not a great urgency to fill it," Barrasso told the Star about the vacant import slot.

"I like a lot of what we are doing and we'll wait to see if there is a special type of player who could come in. We can be patient."

Barrasso's perfect player would be one that could be a fast and skilled first line centre, a go-to skater on the power play and penalty kill, one who would contribute in his own zone as well as offensively.

He said there were not a lot of players available that fitted that bill, but he expects the player market to pick up over the next few weeks.

Generally, his Sheffield team is now in a better place, he feels.

"We have miles to go to be the team we'd like to be but we are taking steps in that direction," he said.

The team was no longer as "hesitant" as they had been, had belief in the systems in place, were achieving their goals and playing with confidence and enthusiasm.

Asked if the players seemed to be enjoying themselves, Barrasso replied that he hoped so, although he was sometimes a hard taskmaster and the relentless nature of the fixture list could be a grind.

Barrasso said a few of his players had bumps and bruises but he didn't expect anybody to miss Saturday's home game against Guildford.