Nottingham Panthers 4-1 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' unfortunate string of results in their Conference continued this evening.

Levi Nelson gave the Play Off champions the lead, courtesy of a Ben O Connor assist at 16:26 - and with Joonas Ronnberg back in their ranks, held on to that lead until 24:12.

But then Panthers cruised into gear, Brett Perlini equalising (assists Yann Sauve, Jeff Brown.)

Sheffield lost at home to Nottingham in the League in October, and they went behind for the first time tonight when Raphael Bussieres scored at 43:22.

And when Andreas Valdix took a holding call on 50 minutes, Panthers scored the first Power Play of the night, 24-year-old French Canadian Bussieres doubling his output with a super effort.

Steelers, who could have joined Corey Neilson's team in joint second place had they won, conceded an empty netter from Jeff Brown at 58:23.

Panthers

The South Yorkshire side, outshot 29-18, has now won just one of eight matches in their Conference.

Steelers man of the match: Robert Dowd.

Power Plays: Nottingham Panthers 1 - 3 : Sheffield Steelers 0 - 6

Sheffield host Milton Keynes Lightning tomorrow.