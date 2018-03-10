Nottingham Panthers 2-3 Sheffield Steelers - fourth away win over rivals this season

Steelers went into tonight's showdown with respect for their opponents, but little to fear.

Of the eight times they'd played Nottingham Panthers previously this season in cup and league, they had won six.

And three of the victories have come at the National Ice Centre.

A month ago to the day they had oblitered Panthers 4-0 on their home ice.

And they had a decent start, this evening.

The visitors' top line has been under scrutiny for below par delivery.

So it was refreshing to see Colton Fretter score from Mathieu Roy and Ben O Connor at 16:14.

The first period ended a tie though after Mike Vaskivuo (unassisted) equalised at 17:48.

Steelers, who have shut out Notts four times this went ahead again when Steelers man of the match Jonathan Phillips scored (short handed) from Zack Fitzgerald and Scott Aarssen at 24:46.

But, again, they could not hold on to the league, with Zack Phillips (assts Luke Pither, Dan Spang) levelling two

minutes later.

Steelers took the lead for a third time at the start of the third period, Roy cashing in on a delayed penalty after Levi Nelson's work at 41:55.

Panthers, who hit the post in one raid, pulled their goalie in the last two minutes.

But Sheffield defended expertly and pulled off their fourth win of the season at the NIC.

Steelers on the attack tonight