Nottingham Panthers 0-4 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Steelers' forward Jonas Westerling was Sheffield's hero tonight.

Having never scored a brace for Steelers, he went one better and notched a hat trick against Nottingham Panthers at the NIC.

The 4-0 win saw Sheffield move up to fourth in the league.

Steelers had previously beaten Panthers five times out of seven so far this season.

But recent form has been mixed for Paul Thompson's men,

Tonight, they needed a boost.

And they go it from Westerling 26 seconds into the second period with the game's first goal.

Steelers' 40th League game of the season looked like being a memorable one for the visitors when Westerling got his second, this time in the first exchanges of the second period.

The 35-year-old Swede got his hat-trick at 45;20, to pretty much seal Steelers' superiority.

With just under five minutes remaining, Andreas Valdix scored an empty netter to ensure a morale-boosting 4-0 shout out win.

It was Steelers' first shut out, domestically, since the 8-0 destruction on Belfast Giants last month.

RESULTS

Saturday 10th February

Elite League

Braehead Clan 3 Dundee Stars 1

Fife Flyers 2 Coventry Blaze 3

Manchester Storm 3 Guildford Flames 0

Milton Keynes Lightning 1 Cardiff Devils 4

Nottingham Panthers 0 Sheffield Steelers 4

FIXTURES

Sunday 11th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Braehead Clan - 5.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 7.15pm

Guildford Flames v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm