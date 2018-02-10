Nottingham Panthers 0-4 Sheffield Steelers (final score)

Steelers' forward Jonas Westerling was Sheffield's hero tonight.
Having never scored a brace for Steelers, he went one better and notched a hat trick against Nottingham Panthers at the NIC.
The 4-0 win saw Sheffield move up to fourth in the league.
Steelers had previously beaten Panthers five times out of seven so far this season.
But recent form has been mixed for Paul Thompson's men,
Tonight, they needed a boost.
And they go it from Westerling 26 seconds into the second period with the game's first goal.
Steelers' 40th League game of the season looked like being a memorable one for the visitors when Westerling got his second, this time in the first exchanges of the second period.
The 35-year-old Swede got his hat-trick at 45;20, to pretty much seal Steelers' superiority.
With just under five minutes remaining, Andreas Valdix scored an empty netter to ensure a morale-boosting 4-0 shout out win.
It was Steelers' first shut out, domestically, since the 8-0 destruction on Belfast Giants last month.
RESULTS
Saturday 10th February
Elite League
Braehead Clan 3 Dundee Stars 1
Fife Flyers 2 Coventry Blaze 3
Manchester Storm 3 Guildford Flames 0
Milton Keynes Lightning 1 Cardiff Devils 4
Nottingham Panthers 0 Sheffield Steelers 4
FIXTURES
Sunday 11th February
Elite League
Belfast Giants v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.15pm
Dundee Stars v Braehead Clan - 5.00pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Fife Flyers - 7.15pm
Guildford Flames v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm