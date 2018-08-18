No goals again, Sheffield Steelers? Here’s part of the reason why

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers were shut out for the second successive game, tonight.

Last Sunday, they were wiped out 7-0 by Leksands.

Tonight, they were beaten 2-0 by Timra of the Swedish top flight.

The first loss was a desperate mess, mainly down to a lack of discipline as well as firepower.

But tonight Steelers held their own for large parts of the game.

Sitting in the media gallery were three forwards: Chris Lawrence (his kit didn’t arrive with him today, after his flight from Toronto) and injured pair Matt Rupert and Robert Dowd.

Also out of action was offensive defenceman Mark Matheson, also injured.

Take those four out of the equation and it’s no wonder Sheffield struggled for goals.

Hopefully all of them will be fit and ready for the main action, which starts on September 1.