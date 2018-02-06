New suspension hits Sheffield Steelers before big Cardiff Devils game - but they won't 'park the bus'

Sheffield Steelers will not "park the bus" and go all defensive in the second leg of the Challenge Cup final tomorrow.

Paul Thompson's men lead 6-2 from the first leg and don't need to go looking for goals against such a quality side as Cardiff Devils.

They will be without Andreas Jamtin who has been suspended for a "reckless" checking to the head against Manchester Storm and Miika Franssila also remains a doubt.

But the Sheffield coach said he will not attempt a defensive blanket approach to defending the lead, even though he expects Devils to come at them hard.

"Obviously we have put ourselves in a good position, we will be playing arguably the best team in the League right now, in their building" said Thompson.

And we know they are going to throw the kitchen sink. So you have got to compete and take it back at them."

The coach said many of his veterans "know how we have got to play" in games like this.

"We want to achieve something great and get to the final again.

"I don't want to look further than the Cardiff game but it's been a long tine since the club has won this trophy, and I like to think we can do the business down in Cardiff and have that opportunity again."

Asked about the importance of the first 10 minutes, Thompson added: "Too many times in Cardiff we have sat back and it is all pressure from the first two or three shifts. We have got to be ready from the off.

He accepted Devils haven't put a foot wrong this season so far.

And the task has certainly become harder now Jamtin has got suspended - so soon after he finished a previous ban.

Steelers feel hard done to by the latest ban.

