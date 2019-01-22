New signing comes in to shore up Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers have patched up their injury-hit squad by bringing in yet another overseas player.

Young Latvian defenceman Silvestrs Selickis becomes the ELEVENTH player to come to the club since the initial roster was formed at the start of the season. Four of those 11 have left, as have six others in a season of dramatic upheaval.

Selickis is on a month long contract to cover for Josh McFadden, who has a leg injury.

The 20-year-old has had an unsettled season himself , playing at three teams, the last one being HK Spisska Nova Ves in Slovakia.

He is undoubtedly a prospect, having played for Latvia's national team at U16,18 and 20 level.

Steelers have been playing with four defencemen since McFadden was hurt - but Selickis should be available for the testing clash with top-of-the-table Cardiff Devils tomorrow.

Sheffield have lost heavily to Devils, earlier this season, are separated from them by seven EIHL laces, and will be underdogs going into the game.

Meanwhile, another Latvian, former Steelers' goalie, Ervins Mustukovs has left Nice, in France.