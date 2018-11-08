New role for former Sheffield Steelers and Great Britain ice hockey coach Paul Thompson

Paul Thompson, who left the coaching role at Sheffield Steelers after 11 games this season, is back in a high-pressure role.

Today he was confirmed as the new coach of the Schwenninger Wild Wings in the German DEL.

Any suggestion that his reputation had fallen after poor results in the EIHL are put to bed with a move to such a league.

.The 53-year-old former GB coach replaces Pat Cortina, an Italian Canadian who was released last month.

Thompson will be at Schwenninger until the end of the season on a package which could be extended if he does well.

The Brummie said: "I am very happy and honoured to have been appointed the new Head Coach of the Schwenniger Wild Wings of the DEL.

The eishockeynews website quoted Schwenningen manager Jürgen Rumrich as saying: "Paul is a very well-known and experienced coach, who impressed us immediatel.

"He is internationally experienced and is highly motivated and looking forward to Schwenninger and his new role. "

Thompson left Sheffield on a downer - so it is good to see a servant of the game back in work.