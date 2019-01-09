New player support is weeks away, at best, says Sheffield Steelers coach

Sheffield Steelers’ chief Tom Barrasso does not expect to make any roster additions for at least the next four weeks.

Weeks ago, he expressed his desperation to recruit a defenceman. And the club continues to check out any potential leads.

But the American coach has now told The Star: "I believe additions to our roster are unlikely at this time. As we get closer to rosters being frozen for the season, it is possible an interesting player may be available.

"However, at this time the focus is returning all of our players to health."

Jordan Owens suffered an upper body injury during a hit in the first Belfast Giants’ game last Saturday, was rested for Sunday’s game, but is likely to have recovered for Saturday's visit of Dundee Stars.

*Ben O'Connor has become the top provider of goal chances at Steelers - even though he has played just over half of their games, after arriving later into the season. His three assists at Belfast last weekend saw his assists rise to 22, ahead of Josh Pitt, Mark Matheson and Evan McGrath who (19.)

O'Connor is the only player who has accrued more points than the number of games he has played in, which tells you something about his impact since re-signing in October.

Robert Dowd, another Brit who has come back to the team after an absence, (in his case an injury) is also chalking up big numbers.

In 28 games, he has scored 15 goals and 10 assists.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene