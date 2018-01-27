Nasty set-back for Steelers: Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Sheffield 2

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' league campaign suffered a massive jolt tonight.

They went down 5-2 at Milton Keynes, dropping down from third to fourth in the Elite League as a result.

Steelers had put six past MKL the last time the teams met, in December - although they'd been hammered 7-1 at the Planet Ice Arena in November.

Tonight it was MKL's turn again.

MKL took the initiative with a Guillaume Doucet goal at 13:16.

Kevin King added another on the power play at 22:37.

Sheffield, without Colton Fretter and with Mathieu Roy being subdued by the home defence, had been put firmly on the back foot.

But Liam Kirk (assists Tim Wallace, Mark Matheson) got one back at 27:25 and Levi Nelson (assists David Phillips, Ben O Connor) 32:07 brought Sheffield to 2-2.

If Steelers thought they had grabbed the momentum, they were wrong.

Lewis Hook put MKL ahead again on the Power Play at 35:47.

Steelers faded in a 0-2 final period with Kevin King scored the big goal of the night (power play) - when Mathieu Roy took a delay of game penalty, and Francis Verreault-Paul (short handed) (empty net) (unassisted) finishedthe visitors off at 59:51.

The defeat saw Sheffield drop a place - while league leaders Cardiff won again.

Steelers, Nottingham and Manchester are all locked on 45 points.

Coach Paul Thompson blamed his team for not taking their chances (0 - 5 on the Power Play) and taking too many avoidable penalties.

RESULTS

Saturday 27th January

Elite League

Cardiff Devils 2 Coventry Blaze 1

Dundee Stars 4 Fife Flyers 3 (After Overtime)

Edinburgh Capitals 2 Guildford Flames 4

Manchester Storm 3 Braehead Clan 4

Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Sheffield Steelers 2

Nottingham Panthers 4 Belfast Giants 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 28th January

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils - 5.15pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Dundee Stars - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Nottingham Panthers - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Braehead Clan - 5.30pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 5.00pm