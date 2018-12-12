Missing you already - Davey Phillips will be an absentee from Sheffield Steelers' line-up tonight against Guildford Flames

Have your say

Davey Phillips will be cursing his luck at being on the sidelines tonight.

A wrist injury sees the Sheffield Steeler sit out tonight's Challenge Cup quarter-final first leg, against Guildford Flames.

The defenceman is not known for his goals - he has scored seven in 165 appearances for Sheffield - he's more committed to stopping them going in at the other end.

But in the corresponding Cup quarter final last year, Phillips was in striking offensive form, scoring twice as Steelers romped to a first leg 7-2 win at Dundee Stars.

Sheffield finished off the job with a 6-1 home win in the second leg.

Tom Barrasso's team, without Phillips and probably Eric Neiley this evening at Sheffield Arena, will be hoping for a similar set of results in this year's series.

*Last year's Challenge Cup semi-finals didn't go quite as well, for Steelers.

They beat Cardiff Devils 6-2 at home but then capitulated 7-1 in the second leg to limp out of the competition.

*LAST NIGHT'S RESULTS

Challenge Cup Quarter Final 2nd Leg

Belfast Giants 4 v Dundee Stars 2 (Belfast win 12-2 on aggregate)

Nottingham Panthers 2 v Manchester Storm 4 (Nottingham win 8-5 on aggregate)

FIXTURES

Wednesday 12th December

Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st Leg Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames - 7.30pm

Friday 14th December

Elite League

Nottingham Panthers v Dundee Stars - 7.30pm

Challenge Cup Quarter Final 2nd Leg Cardiff Devils (4) v Glasgow Clan (3) - 7.30pm

Saturday 15th December

Elite League

Fife Flyers v Guildford Flames - 7.15pm

Glasgow Clan v Belfast Giants - 7.00pm

Manchester Storm v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Dundee Stars -7.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Sunday 16th December

Elite League

Coventry Blaze v Dundee Stars - 5.15pm

Manchester Storm v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm

Nottingham Panthers v Guildford Flames - 4.00pm