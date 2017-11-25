Milton Keynes Kings 4-0 Sheffield Steelers (latest)

Tony Hand and Ken Priestlay were banging in the goals for Sheffield Steelers the last time the club played at Milton Keynes rink.

Tonight, they were back, 22 years to the day, since they drew 3-3 against the then Kings.

Tonight against MK Lightning, the Steelers class of 2017-18 were anxious to preserve a record of never being beaten in Buckinghamshire.

In their first game after returning from foreign climes and qualifying for the Continental Cup Finals, though, they went behind after four minutes, Tommy Mele converting.

Alex Forbes and Brady Ramsay both went to the bin for fighting majors at 6:26 and there was more action with Kevin King and Andre Deveaux at it, at 9:28.

Deveaux also earned himself a 10 minutes misconduct for abuse of officials.

MK went further ahead when a big one timer from the faceoff circles flew into the top corner at 14:49 from Francis Verreault-Paul

Ten minutes later, Deveaux was given his second 10 minute misconduct of the night for checking to the head.

The home side motored into a 3-0 lead advantage as Carl Hudson's slapshot flahsed into Steelers net at 28:38.

At the half way point it was time to take stock for Paul Thompson's men.

But any soul-searching did not help. Kevin King nabbing a fourth, short handed, for MKL at 32;56.

(cont)